From Gaza to Lebanon, doctor races against time to treat war-wounded children

BEIRUT: During almost three weeks of war in Lebanon, British-Palestinian doctor Ghassan Abu-Sittah has had no respite, telling AFP he has been working "against the clock" to save children wounded in Israeli bombardment.

At the American University of Beirut Medical Center, one of the capital's main hospitals, his paediatric intensive care unit has been receiving critical cases from across the country and desperate parents praying for their children's survival.

This week, Israeli strikes hit densely populated central Beirut areas not far from the hospital, with three badly wounded children pulled from the rubble.

Among them was an 11-year-old girl who had "metal shrapnel in her abdomen, and partial amputation of the foot", said Abu-Sittah, a plastic surgeon specialising in conflict injuries.

"She's now in a stable condition," added the doctor, who lives near the hospital and rushes there for emergencies.

Israeli strikes have pummelled Lebanon since Hezbollah fired rockets into Israel on March 2 to avenge the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Israeli-US attacks. Lebanese authorities say that 118 children have been killed and 370 others wounded.

Abu-Sittah said he had seen "partial limb amputations, brain injuries, shrapnel in the face, shrapnel in the eye, penetrating abdominal shrapnel, a lot of fractures, a lot of broken bones, a lot of soft tissue damage... and all of this in one child."

Such wounds mean "lots of surgeries", he added, dark rings under his eyes.