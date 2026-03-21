Surprise, unease in Japan after Trump uses Pearl Harbor in front of Takaichi to defend Iran war

On Thursday, when asked by a Japanese reporter why he didn't tell allies in Europe and Asia ahead of the US attack on Iran, Trump cited Pearl Harbor to defend his decision, saying, 'Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?"

The liberal leaning Asahi newspaper said in an editorial on Saturday that Trump's comments "should not be overlooked."

"Making such a remark to justify a sneak attack and boast about its outcome is a piece of nonsense that ignores lessons from history," Asahi said.

Claims of rudeness

Social media reaction has ranged from accusations of ignorance and rudeness by the US president to claims that he didn't see Japan as an equal partner. There were calls for Japan to protest what Trump said.

Tsuneo Watanabe, a senior fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation, said in an online opinion piece published in the Nikkei newspaper Saturday that the comment signaled that Trump was "not bound by existing American common sense."

"I get the impression that the comment was intended to bring the Japanese reporter (who asked the question) or Ms. Takaichi into complicity in order to justify his 'sneak attack' on Iran during diplomatic negotiations and without telling allied countries," Watanabe said.

There's also a feeling that an unspoken understanding exists between US and Japanese leaders to tread carefully on the subject. Both sides need each other, with Washington relying on Japan to host 50,000 troops and an array of powerful hi-tech weapons, and Japan relying on the US nuclear umbrella to deter hostile, nuclear-armed neighbors.

Japan's post-World War II constitution bans the use of force except for its self-defense, but Takaichi and other officials are now seeking to expand the military's role.

When it comes to US-Japan reconciliation, many here look to the example of former leaders Barack Obama and Shinzo Abe, who in 2016 paid tribute together at the Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor and at the Hiroshima Peace Park.