Blasts heard, sirens in Jerusalem after Iran missile alerts

JERUSALEM: Blasts were heard and air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Sunday, AFP journalists said, after the Israeli military warned of incoming missile fire from Iran.

The army issued several alerts saying it had identified that "missiles were launched from Iran toward the territory of the State of Israel".

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said after the first warning that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Israel's military said personnel were attending "impact sites" in central Israel, with local media showing images of light damage by a road in the city of Holon near Tel Aviv.

The latest alerts come after Iranian missiles struck two towns in southern Israel on Saturday evening.

The Soroka medical centre said it had received and treated 175 people, and 10 were in serious condition, including at least one child.

The blasts in the towns of Dimona and Arad tore open residential buildings and gouged craters in the ground.

Iranian state TV said the strike in Dimona, which houses a nuclear facility, was in response to an earlier strike on its own Natanz nuclear site.

The Israeli military said it was investigating how air defence systems had failed to intercept the incoming missiles.