'Core exporter of instability': Russia reacts to arrest of six Ukrainian nationals in India

NEW DELHI: Russia strongly reacted against the Volodymyr Zelenskyy-led government after India's National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested six Ukrainian nationals and one US citizen at Indian airports, with Moscow's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova calling Kyiv a "core exporter of instability worldwide."

In an official statement, Zakharova said the reaction of the Ukrainian embassy in New Delhi was "quite revealing," accusing it of seeking to "conceal the incident and to keep its citizens' questionable activities, which were clearly designed to destabilise the situation in the region, under wraps."

Russia's reaction came a day after the Ukrainian Embassy in New Delhi flagged what it described as a possible Russian hand in the arrests, expressing "serious concern" over what it called the "orchestrated and politically motivated nature" of the case.