Water emerges as a dangerous new war target in West Asia

Attacks on water systems are uncommon in wartime, but Iran has threatened to target desalination plants after it said its own water and energy infrastructure had sustained damage in the ongoing war with Israel and the US.

What has Iran said?

Iran's military renewed its threats on Sunday against the region's infrastructure after US President Donald Trump vowed to "obliterate" power plants in the Islamic republic if the Strait of Hormuz was not swiftly reopened.

"Following previous warnings, if Iran's fuel and energy infrastructure is violated by the enemy, all energy, information technology and desalination infrastructure belonging to the US and the regime (Israel) in the region will be targeted," the Iranian military's operational command Khatam Al-Anbiya said in a statement carried by the Fars news agency.

The statement came after Trump gave Iran a 48-hour deadline to open the vital route in the Gulf to shipping traffic after it was effectively closed early in the Middle East war.

Who was previously targeted?

Bahrain's interior ministry said on March 8 that an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant, accusing Tehran of "randomly" targeting civilian infrastructure.

The country's national communications office later said the Iranian attack had no impact on water supplies or network capacity.

The strike came a day after Iran accused the United States of setting a precedent by attacking a desalination plant on Qeshm Island that supplies 30 villages.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said the United States attacked Qeshm from a base in Bahrain.

Iranian energy minister Abbas Aliabadi said Sunday that attacks had "targeted dozens of water transmission and treatment facilities and destroyed parts of critical water supply networks".

Belligerents going after water supplies risks triggering "a war far more enormous than the one we have today", water economist Esther Crauser-Delbourg told AFP earlier in March.