Air Canada flight collides with Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia; flights halted

An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities.
The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information, including casualties, according to a report by The Associated Press.
A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available.
The fire department said it had "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle" on runway four.
The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport, saying there was a "high" likelihood it would be extended.
Flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 said an Air Canada Express plane had "collided with an airport rescue and firefighting vehicle" while landing.
The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner, had departed from Montreal and "was rolling down the runway when it struck" the vehicle as it crossed its path, according to the platform.
An audio clip, reportedly from the air traffic control tower, is circulating on social media, in which a panicked voice is heard shouting, “Stop, stop, stop!” at the truck driver seconds before it crashed into the plane.
Unverified social media images showed an Air Canada aircraft with a badly damaged nose and cockpit area apparently on a runway at night, with emergency vehicles nearby.
New York's emergency management authority warned people to "expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays & emergency personnel" near the major transport hub in the borough of Queens.
"Use alternate routes," it said on X.
All departing flights from LaGuardia had been either delayed or cancelled as of early Monday, the airport's website showed.
LaGuardia had already been suffering from flight disruptions due to poor weather, the airport said Sunday on X.
Passengers were also waiting longer to pass security due to "staffing impacts" from a federal funding lapse, it said last week.
(With inputs from AFP and The Associated Press)