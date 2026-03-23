Air Canada flight collides with Port Authority vehicle at New York's LaGuardia; flights halted

An Air Canada flight collided with a Port Authority vehicle after landing at LaGuardia Airport, according to authorities.

The New York Police Department confirmed the collision but could not immediately offer additional information, including casualties, according to a report by The Associated Press.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said firefighters responded to reports of a plane that crashed into a vehicle on the runway at 11:38 p.m. Additional information was not immediately available.

The fire department said it had "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle" on runway four.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for the airport, saying there was a "high" likelihood it would be extended.

Flight tracking platform FlightRadar24 said an Air Canada Express plane had "collided with an airport rescue and firefighting vehicle" while landing.

The aircraft, a CRJ-900 operated by Jazz Aviation, Air Canada's regional partner, had departed from Montreal and "was rolling down the runway when it struck" the vehicle as it crossed its path, according to the platform.