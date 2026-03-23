Americans worry war may hurt economy, raise gas prices: CBS Poll

WASHINGTON: Public sentiment in the United States reflects growing concern over the economic impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran, with many Americans anticipating rising gas prices and a weakening economy in both the short and long term, reported CBS News.

According to a recent survey conducted by CBS News, people widely believe that the war is already affecting fuel costs and will continue to do so.

Despite calls by the administration for patience, confidence in economic improvement remains low. A majority of respondents feel that the conflict will negatively impact the US economy, at least in the near term.

The data also indicates that fears of a potential recession are resurfacing, alongside a noticeable decline in public perception of current economic conditions. This comes amid a sharp increase in the number of Americans who report noticing rising prices across essential goods, further intensifying economic anxiety.

On the question of sacrifice, most Americans do not believe they should be expected to bear higher gas prices as a consequence of the conflict. This resistance highlights broader concerns about the domestic cost of the war.

Public evaluation of the conflict itself remains largely negative. Most Americans do not think the situation with Iran is going well so far. This sentiment is particularly strong among those who disapproved of the conflict from the outset. Many respondents expressed uncertainty, stating they have not received a clear explanation from the Trump administration regarding the objectives or expected duration of the war.

There is also skepticism about the outcomes. Many Americans do not see tangible benefits, either in terms of improving national security or strengthening the economy. As a result, the most widely supported goal among respondents is to bring the conflict to an end as quickly as possible.