Jewish charity ambulances set on fire as UK police probe antisemitic attack

LONDON: Four ambulances belonging to a Jewish charity were set on fire early Monday morning in London in what British police are investigating as an antisemitic hate crime.

Though it has not been classified as a terrorist incident, counterterror officers have been put in charge of the investigation. No one was injured in the nighttime attack, which shattered windows in nearby homes and left the vehicles charred shells.

Religious and political leaders condemned what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a "horrific" antisemitic attack.

"Antisemitism has no place in our society and it's really important that we all stand together at a moment like this," said Starmer, who met Jewish community leaders at 10 Downing St. on Monday to discuss the response to the attack.

Officers were called to Golders Green, a north London neighborhood with a large Jewish population, after receiving reports of a fire, the Metropolitan Police force said. Four ambulances belonging to Hatzola Northwest, a volunteer organization that provides emergency medical response, were damaged, according to the London Fire Brigade.

Multiple oxygen cylinders on the vehicles exploded, breaking windows in an adjacent apartment block. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution.

What appeared to be footage from a security camera showed three figures in black wearing hoods carrying a canister toward one of the ambulance before flames erupted around the vehicle. Police said they are looking for three suspects but no arrests have been made yet.