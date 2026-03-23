London police probe attack on Jewish ambulances as hate crime

LONDON: London's police said they are investigating an "arson attack" as an antisemitic hate crime after volunteer ambulances run by a Jewish organisation were set on fire on Monday.

The London Fire Brigade said it was alerted to vehicles on fire at Highfield Court in Golders Green at 1:40 am (local time).

Firefighters called to the scene found that multiple cylinders on the vehicles had exploded, breaking windows in an adjacent block.

London's Metropolitan Police said the burnt vehicles were four Hatzalah ambulances belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service.

"Officers remain on scene and the arson attack is being treated as an antisemitic hate crime," police said in a statement.

No injuries have been reported and all the fires have been put out, police added.