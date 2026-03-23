Pakistan offers to mediate as Sharif holds talks with Iran amid Middle East conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said he spoke with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, and promised Islamabad's help in bringing peace to the region.

The pair have spoken several times in the last month, notably to exchange Ramadan and Eid greetings but also to reaffirm Pakistan's hope for an end to the conflict with the United States and Israel.

Sharif said he extended greetings to Pezeshkian for the Persian new year and they also discussed "the grave situation in the Gulf region and agreed on the urgent need for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy".

In a post on X, he said Pakistan was also committed to playing "a constructive role in advancing peace in the region".

In Tehran, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei suggested messages had been received from "some friendly countries indicating a US request for negotiations at ending the war", according to the official IRNA news agency.

Pakistan is one country mooted as a possible go-between, along with Egypt and Qatar.

Soon after Sharif's post, Pakistan said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar separately talked to his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Aragchi, to discuss "recent regional developments".

"(They) emphasised the importance of dialogue & diplomacy to promote peace, security, and stability in the region and beyond," the foreign ministry wrote on X.

"Both sides agreed to remain in close contact on the evolving situation."