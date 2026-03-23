‘Regime change underway’ in Iran, says Trump as US claims talks with alternative leadership

PALM BEACH: President Donald Trump said Monday that "regime change" was underway in Iran as the United States holds peace talks with an unidentified alternative leader.

Trump's surprise announcement to reporters in Florida was short on detail about whom the US side had contacted, but he said it was "not the supreme leader," Mojtaba Khamenei.

He described the unidentified negotiator as "a top person" and "the most respected and the leader."

"We're going to get together today, by probably phone, because it's very hard to find a country -- it's very hard for them to get out, I guess," Trump told reporters before boarding his plane.

Trump was speaking shortly after he backed down from a threat to bombard Iran's power stations within the next day -- an escalation Iran vowed would be met by reprisals at sensitive regional targets, further roiling the US and world economies.

Trump announced on his Truth Social site that he was allowing five days for talks.

But if talks don't produce results, he told reporters later, "we'll just keep bombing our little hearts out."