Iranian report claims energy infrastructure damage in strikes

DUBAI: A semiofficial Iranian news agency close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard reported early Tuesday that two energy sites had been struck by airstrikes.

The report by the Fars news agency appeared timed to call into question comments by US President Donald Trump, who extended his deadline for Tehran to halt its attacks that have effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf.

Trump had threatened to strike Iranian power plants.

Fars claimed an attack struck natural gas infrastructure in Isfahan, while another "targeted" a gas pipeline for the Khorramshahr power plant.

Neither Israel nor the US had claimed strikes in the area on Monday, though both countries don't always acknowledge their attacks.

It also wasn't immediately clear if those sites had been specifically targeted or damaged in strikes hitting other sites in the area.