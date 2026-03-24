Pakistan offers to host US-Iran talks as backchannel efforts intensify

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said that Islamabad was “ready and honoured” to facilitate “meaningful and conclusive talks” between the US and Iran to end the ongoing conflict.

The announcement came following media reports about backdoor efforts by Pakistan along with Egypt and Turkiye to broker peace in West Asia.

“Pakistan welcomes and fully supports ongoing efforts to pursue dialogue to end the war in the Middle East, in the interest of peace and stability in the region and beyond,” Sharif said in a post on X.

“Subject to concurrence by the US and Iran, Pakistan stands ready and honoured to be the host to facilitate meaningful and conclusive talks for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict,” he added.

Hours later, US President Donald Trump shared Sharif’s post on his Truth Social platform.