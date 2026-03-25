British police arrest two men over attack on ambulances belonging to Jewish group

LONDON: British police said on Wednesday they had arrested two men over a London arson attack on four volunteer ambulances run by a Jewish organisation.

The arrests came after police said they were investigating an online claim of responsibility by a little-known Islamist group which has possible links to Iran.

The ambulances were set on fire early Monday while they were parked next to a synagogue in an area of London with a large Jewish population.

The Metropolitan Police said two men aged 47 and 45 were arrested by counter-terrorism detectives "on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life."

The men were arrested at addresses in central and northwestern London where officers were carrying out searches, police said.

The 'Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI)' group, meaning The Islamic Movement of the People of the Right Hand, claimed Monday's attack in a Telegram post, after saying it was also responsible for similar attacks in Belgium and the Netherlands.