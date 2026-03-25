Palestinian shot dead by Israeli police officers in east Jerusalem

JERUSALEM: Israeli police officers killed a Palestinian man who tried to seize a weapon from an undercover security agent during an overnight operation in east Jerusalem, police said Wednesday.

Officers from the Jerusalem district police and undercover border police carried out a raid in Jabal Mukaber neighbourhood, "targeting two suspects involved in terrorist activity," a police statement said.

"During the operation, one of the suspects attempted to grab a weapon from an undercover officer, who responded quickly and neutralised him," according to the statement.

The man's death was confirmed shortly after the incident.

Palestinian official news agency WAFA identified the man as 21-year-old Qassem Shqairat.

Three other suspects were arrested and handed over to security authorities for further questioning, police added.

Jabal Mukaber is a Palestinian neighbourhood in east Jerusalem, which Israel captured and annexed in 1967 in a move not recognised by most of the international community.