Spanish PM says West Asia war 'far worse' than Iraq in 2003

MADRID: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned Wednesday that the West Asia war presented a "far worse" scenario than the invasion of Iraq in 2003.

"This is not the same scenario as the illegal war in Iraq. We are facing something far worse. Much worse. With a potential impact that is far broader and far deeper," he told parliament.

"This time, it's an absurd and illegal war. A cruel one that sets us back from achieving our economic, social, and environmental goals."

The Socialist premier has refused Washington's requests to use Madrid's military bases against Iran, despite US President Donald Trump's threat to sever trade with Spain as a result.

Sanchez said the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 had failed to achieve its goals and instead made life worse for ordinary people. He warned that the attacks on Iran could have a similar economic impact for millions.

His Iraq reference may strike a chord with Spanish voters. Support for that war by the conservative Popular Party (PP) in power at the time was widely unpopular and sparked mass protests.

A majority of Spaniards, 53.2 percent, back Sanchez's decision not to let the United States use the Rota naval base and Moron airbase in strikes against Iran, a poll published earlier this month in daily newspaper El Pais showed.