Trump showed off a classified map during a 2022 plane trip, letter from Democratic lawmaker alleges

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump showed off a classified map on a 2022 flight to his New Jersey golf club and held onto a record from his first term that was so sensitive only six people would have had access to it, according to a letter released Wednesday by a top House Democrat.

The letter from Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, adds to the public understanding of the investigation into Trump's retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida. It quotes from a newly disclosed Department of Justice memo from January 2023 in which prosecutors cited evidence they said they had accumulated as they moved toward a felony indictment of Trump that would be filed months later.

The memo recounts a June 2022 flight to Trump's golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on which the Republican apparently took classified documents, and it says that prosecutors "identified a classified map that we believe Trump may have shown to individuals on board," according to Raskin's letter. Prosecutors said in their memo that their investigation indicated that Susie Wiles, Trump's future chief of staff at the White House, was on the plane and witnessed the episode, Raskin said.

The classified documents investigation led by special counsel Jack Smith, long seen as the most perilous of the four criminal inquiries Trump faced during his second run for office, resulted in felony charges that accused him of hoarding top-secret records and obstructing FBI efforts to get them back. The indictment included allegations that Trump in 2021 showed off a classified map related to a military operation and that he cavalierly boasted of having held onto a Pentagon "plan of attack" that was prepared for him.