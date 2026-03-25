Trump warns Iran of 'hellfire' as West Asia war rages, Tehran sets own conditions

Pakistani officials earlier said Islamabad had conveyed to Tehran an American 15-point plan to stop the fighting that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran and has since engulfed the region.

Iran state television cited an unidentified official as saying Tehran had "responded negatively" to the plan and that the war would only end on Tehran's terms.

"The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Trump envisions its conclusion," the Iranian official said, according to the English-language broadcaster Press TV, in a report picked up by Iran's main news agencies.

With thousands more US troops reportedly headed to the Middle East, Iran also threatened to open a new front by targeting shipping the Red Sea, should the US launch a ground invasion.

'Out of control'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the war was "out of control".

"The world is staring down the barrel of a wider war, a rising tide of human suffering, and a deeper global economic shock. This has gone too far," he told reporters.

On the ground, there was no let-up in the hostilities, with targets in Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan and Saudi Arabia all coming under fire.

Iran's military said its cruise missiles fired at the USS Abraham Lincoln carrier group had "forced it to change its position", warning of "powerful strikes" when the fleet comes into range.

US ally Israel, meanwhile, said it had struck targets in Tehran as well as a submarine development facility in the central city of Isfahan.

From the Iranian capital, 40-year-old Shayan told AFP: "There is gasoline, water and electricity. But there is a sense of helplessness in all of us. We don't know what to do and there's really nothing we can do."