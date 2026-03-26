Bangladesh rescuers recover 24 bodies after bus plunges into river

DHAKA: Rescue teams including navy divers in Bangladesh have recovered 24 bodies from a bus that plunged into a river at a ferry crossing, officials said Thursday.

The bus sank into the deep waters of the Padna river in Goalanda on Wednesday, about 65 kilometres (40 miles) west of the capital Dhaka. It had around 50 passengers on board, many of whom managed to escape.

A fire service report said that 24 bodies, including those of five children, had been recovered by midday on Thursday.

Some were pulled out by fire service officers, others by locals who come to help, as well as by the navy divers.

"The bus was waiting to board a ferry, when it fell into the river," said Noor Jahan Begum, 35, who saw the accident.

"Some passengers got out of the bus, but their family members died, trapped inside."