Earthquake of magnitude five hits northwestern Nepal

KATHMANDU: A four-magnitude earthquake jolted Nepal's Sudurpaschim province on Thursday, authorities said.

There were no immediate reports of any damage caused by it.

The earthquake struck at 8.32 am around the Murai area of the Darchula district, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre.

It was also felt in the neighbouring Baitadi and Bajhang districts.

There were no immediate reports about any damage or casualties caused by the tremor.

Nepal, which experiences multiple earthquakes in any given year, lies in one of the most active tectonic zones (Seismic zones IV and V), making it extremely vulnerable to earthquakes.

The Himalayan nation ranks 11th among the world's most earthquake-prone countries.