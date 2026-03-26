Eastern wisdom, Global South focus: Chinese envoy calls for deeper India ties

NEW DELHI: Invoking “Eastern wisdom” and the shared responsibility of the Global South, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong on Thursday called for deeper cooperation between India and China, positioning the relationship as critical to shaping a more balanced global order.

Addressing the 4th China-India Youth Dialogue, Xu said both countries must work together to safeguard the interests of developing nations and resist divisive geopolitical narratives.

“China and India should strengthen communication and coordination, jointly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and lead the Global South towards greater development,” he said.

“We should carry forward the Eastern wisdom of peaceful coexistence and mutual learning and prevent the world from reverting to the law of the jungle.”

Highlighting the simultaneous rise of the two Asian powers, Xu said their development success stories were rooted in domestic effort while benefiting from global cooperation. He described both nations as being at a “critical stage of development and national rejuvenation.”

“We should achieve development through our own efforts while actively pursuing mutually beneficial cooperation and supporting each other's success,” he said.