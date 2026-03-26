Iran may believe it has the upper hand as Trump seeks talks

Iran's decision to rebuff a 15-point peace proposal from US President Donald Trump and outline its own conditions for a ceasefire reflects growing confidence in its negotiating position after nearly four weeks of war, analysts say.

Despite US-Israeli airstrikes that have killed its top leaders and inflicted huge material damage, Iran's governing system remains in place and it retains the ability to fire missiles and drones at its neighbours and Israel.

Above all, it has demonstrated its ability to choke off the Strait of Hormuz shipping route, spiking oil and gas prices and underlining how it has a sizeable part of the world economy at its mercy.

Trump sprung a surprise on Monday by announcing "very good" talks with Tehran, but Iranian officials have insisted all week that no negotiations are taking place, even mocking the US leader for "negotiating with himself".

"At present, our policy is the continuation of resistance," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on state TV late on Wednesday, adding: "Speaking of negotiations now is an admission of defeat."

Iran's Revolutionary Guards, the ideological wing of the armed forces that has seen its influence grow thanks to the war, has insisted in various statements that they will determine when the fighting ends -- not Trump or Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The US leader warned Thursday that Iran "better get serious soon" with regards to talks or face unspecified consequences.

- Deterrence -

Ross Harrison, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute think tank and author of "Decoding Iran's Foreign Policy", said he detected that Iranian leaders "are getting quite confident in themselves right now in some ways".

Given their utter distrust of Trump, who has bombed Iran twice amid ongoing negotiations in the last year, Tehran is naturally sceptical about talks and looking to create deterrence against another attack, he said.

That would come in the form of inflicting "enough pain" on the United States, and the global economy more broadly, that Trump or Israel would think twice about bombing Iran again in the future.

Iran's strategy "is much simpler than it is for the Americans: it's regime survival and recreating deterrence so that this is not going to happen again six months from now, a year from now, two years from now," Harrison told AFP.

But he noted that there's "a lot of bravado going on on all the sides" at the moment, and cautioned that the Iranians "should worry about overplaying their hand".

Another factor driving Iran's response is the promotion of hardliners in Tehran power circles during the war, including the new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei and new security chief Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr.

The appointment of Zolghadr, a hawkish veteran of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war, signalled "a much more aggressive Iranian posture", wrote Vali Nasr, a prominent Iranian-American author and academic.