Pakistan FM Dar confirms relaying messages between US and Iran

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday confirmed relaying messages between the US and Iran, saying dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to end the West Asia conflict.

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Turkiye and Egypt are also supporting the initiative as Pakistan continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region.

"The US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran. Brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative," Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, posted on X.

"Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward," he added.

Dar also tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in the post.