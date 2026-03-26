Pakistan FM Dar confirms relaying messages between US and Iran

LAHORE: Pakistan on Thursday confirmed relaying messages between the US and Iran, saying dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward to end the West Asia conflict.
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said that Turkiye and Egypt are also supporting the initiative as Pakistan continues to make every effort to ensure stability in the region.
"The US-Iran indirect talks are taking place through messages being relayed by Pakistan. In this context, the United States has shared 15 points, being deliberated upon by Iran. Brotherly countries of Turkiye and Egypt, among others, are also extending their support to this initiative," Dar, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of Pakistan, posted on X.
"Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward," he added.
Dar also tagged US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff in the post.
A day before, a top government official had said on condition of anonymity that Pakistan was relaying messages between Iran and the US to help de-escalate the West Asia conflict.
"We are trying to broker US-Iran peace talks and have also offered Islamabad as a venue for the purpose.
But it will be possible if Iran agrees to sit at the table with America," he said.
The 15-point proposal outlines strict conditions targeting Iran's nuclear and regional policies in exchange for major sanctions relief, he added.
The Iranian regime has hardened its stance and is seeking significant concessions from the United States if mediation efforts lead to serious negotiations, he said.
Iran's state-run Press TV reported that Tehran had "responded negatively" to the American 15-point proposal.
The official with knowledge of the details of the proposal said Iran will not allow US President Donald Trump to dictate the timing of the war's end.