Costa Rica to accept 25 'third country' deportees from US every week

SAN JOSÉ: Costa Rica said Thursday that it would accept 25 migrants deported from the United States per week as part of an agreement to help the Trump administration's latest policy of deporting immigrants to "third countries."

The Central American nation joins a growing number of countries across Africa and the Americas that have signed contentious, often secretive agreements with the U.S. to accept deportees from other countries as U.S. President Donald Trump pressures governments to help him advance his agenda.

In many cases, migrants who previously hoped to seek asylum in the U.S. are left in a legal "black hole" in foreign countries where they don't speak the language.

Countries who have agreed to receive third-party migrants include South Sudan, Honduras, Rwanda, Guyana, and several Caribbean islands like Dominica and St. Kitts and Nevis.

"Costa Rica is prepared to see this flow of people," said Costa Rican Public Security Minister Mario Zamora Cordero in a video statement on Thursday.

Costa Rica's government signed the pact on Monday during a visit by U.S. special envoy for the so-called "Shield of the Americas" Kristi Noem to Costa Rica. Noem, who was fired earlier this month from her role as secretary of Homeland Security, has been traveling through Latin America, with recent stops in Guyana and Ecuador.

"We are very proud to have partners like President (Rodrigo Chaves) and Costa Rica, who are working to ensure that people who are in our country illegally have the opportunity to return to their countries of origin," Noem said on Monday.