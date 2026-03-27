Gulf of Mexico oil spill spread hundreds of miles, killed wildlife and polluted Mexican reserves

MEXICO CITY: An oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico in early March spread more than 600 kilometers (373 miles), including to seven nature reserves, and originated from a vessel yet to be identified and two "natural seepages," Mexican authorities announced Thursday.

Authorities, however, ruled out the possibility of severe environmental damage from the spill off coast of the eastern state of Veracruz.

The release of the preliminary findings came after weeks of controversy surrounding the lack of transparency in the case.

Navy secretary, Admiral Raymundo Morales, said satellite image analysis and inspections of the area identified three sources of the spill: a vessel anchored off the coast of the port city of Coatzacoalcos, in the eastern state of Veracruz; a geological site where crude oil naturally seeps, known as a "chapopotera," located 8 kilometers (5 miles) from that port; and another natural seepage located in the Bay of Campeche.

Morales said at a press conference that the vessel has not yet been identified because, as of early March, there were 13 ships sailing in the area that had not yet been inspected.

He also admitted that the source of the spill "remains active," and that one of the main sources is estimated to be the "natural seeps in Cantarell, in the Bay of Campeche."

"These oil seeps have a constant, natural emission; however, there has been a greater flow of contaminants in the last month," he said.