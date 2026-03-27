Iran Guards say Strait of Hormuz 'closed' to hostile shipping

TEHRAN: Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Friday they had turned back three ships trying to transit the Strait of Hormuz, adding the route was closed to vessels travelling to and from ports linked to its "enemies".

"This morning, following the lies of the corrupt US president claiming that the Strait of Hormuz was open, three container ships of different nationalities... were turned back after a warning from the IRGC Navy," the Guards said on their Sepah News website.

"The movement of any vessel 'to and from' ports of origin belonging to allies and supporters of the Zionist-American enemies, to any destination and through any corridor, is prohibited," it added.

The move raises fresh doubt about which vessels are able to transit the strategic waterway, which is a conduit for a fifth of world oil and gas supplies in normal times, as well as other vital products.

A total of 34 ships have been approved by Iran to transit the strait recently, using a route around Larak Island just off the country's coast, according to analysts at leading shipping journal Lloyd's List -- which dubs the system the "Tehran toll booth".

Most were Greek- and Chinese-owned, as well as other Indian-, Pakistani- and Syrian-owned vessels, the journal said.

Energy market intelligence firm Kpler said it identified two container ships belonging to Chinese firm COSCO that had attempted to cross the strait on Friday but had turned around.

The developments "suggest the situation remains highly unstable", Kpler data analyst Rebecca Gerdes said in a statement.

The two vessels had been stuck in the Gulf since the start of the war, sparked by US and Israeli attacks on February 28.

The identity of the three ships referred to in the Guards statement was unknown.