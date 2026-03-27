Iran says US, Israeli strikes damage 120 museums, historic buildings including Golestan Palace

TEHRAN: US and Israeli strikes on Iran have damaged at least 120 culturally or historically significant sites across the country since the start of the war, the head of Tehran city council's heritage committee said.

"At least 120 museums, historical buildings and cultural sites across various provinces were directly targeted and sustained serious structural damage," said Ahmad Alavi.

He was quoted by state TV as naming UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace -- sometimes likened to Versailles -- as well as Tehran's Marble Palace, Teymourtash house and Saadabad Palace.

One of the capital's most visited sites, the Saadabad Palace complex includes an extensive park and museums dedicated to Iranian history.

In addition to the cultural institutions, it also houses the residences of the Iranian president and governor of Tehran province, with judicial and Revolutionary Guards facilities located nearby.

The United States and Israel launched their campaign against Iran on February 28, killing its supreme leader and setting off a war that has since embroiled practically all of the Middle East.

Iran, whose history spans several millennia, possesses significant cultural heritage that has largely been spared from mass tourism.

According to the UN, at least four of the country's 29 UNESCO-listed sites have been damaged in the war: Golestan Palace, Chehel Sotoun Palace in Isfahan, the Masjed-e Jame mosque in the same city, and the prehistoric sites of the Khorramabad Valley.