Nepali rapper Balendra Shah to be sworn in as new prime minister

KATHMANDU: Nepal's rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah will be sworn in as the new prime minister on Friday, after issuing his victory message in a rap song, urging unity.

The 35-year-old reformist swept polls this month on a platform of youth-driven political change, six months after a deadly 2025 uprising toppled the government.

At least 77 people were killed in the anti-corruption youth uprising, which began over a brief social media ban but tapped into longstanding fury over economic hardship in the nation of 30 million people.

Shah, better known as Balen, released his first public statement since winning the elections -- hours after he took the oath to become a lawmaker for the first time.

"The strength of unity is my national power," Shah sang in the song, which has racked up nearly three million views since being released on social media and streaming sites on Thursday evening.