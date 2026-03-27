Somali children are 'on the edge' as hunger spreads; UNICEF says Iran war has worsened the crisis

Raising the alarm

UNICEF says it has $15.7 million worth of lifesaving supplies — including therapeutic food, vaccines, and mosquito nets — in transit or being prepared for delivery to Somalia. But those shipments now are uncertain.

Transport costs could rise by 30% to 60%, and even double on some routes, while delays caused by rerouting and backlog become more likely, the U.N. agency says.

During a visit to Dollow on Wednesday, Catherine Russell, UNICEF's executive director, said the Iran war has been a "shock to the system" for the agency's work on the ground in Somalia.

"It means that we can't get supplies in as easily, and that fuel costs are really high," she said. "It's another problem that we have to try to deal with, and it means that more and more children will suffer."

At the same time, more than 400 health and nutrition facilities have closed over the past year across Somalia, due mainly to U.S. funding cuts, leaving many communities without access to support. Aid agencies warn more closures could follow.

All those issues have compounded the situation in Laden, where hunger threatens especially the youngest.

"What we're seeing is that children are really on the edge already," Russell said.