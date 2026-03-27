US currency to bear Trump's signature, Treasury says

WASHINGTON: US paper currency will soon bear Donald Trump's signature, the Treasury Department announced Thursday, in a move that would be a first for a sitting American president and coincide with the country's 250th anniversary.

Historically, the signatures on dollar bills belong to those of the Treasurer of the United States and the secretary of the Treasury. But the upcoming new bills will feature those of Trump and current Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"Under President Trump's leadership, we are on a path toward unprecedented economic growth, lasting dollar dominance, and fiscal strength and stability," Bessent said in a statement announcing the decision.

"There is no more powerful way to recognize the historic achievements of our great country and President Donald J. Trump than US dollar bills bearing his name, and it is only appropriate that this historic currency be issued at the Semiquincentennial," he added.

The move would be the latest effort by Trump to circumvent longstanding practice and put his mark on American currency.