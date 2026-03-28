Elon Musk joined phone conversation with PM Modi, Donald Trump to discuss West Asia conflict

Elon Musk, earlier this week, joined a phone conversation between PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, the New York Times reported.

Trump called Modi on Thursday to discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia. This was the first interaction between the two leaders since the war broke out on February 28.

"Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India -- an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis," the New York Times reported, quoting unnamed US officials.

The report also said that Musk's involvement in the phone call suggested he is back on better terms with the president.

The White House described the conversation between PM Modi and Trump as a “productive” one.

“President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation,” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to PTI when asked for comment on the New York Times report.

The report is unclear about the reason behind Musk's participation in the call or whether he spoke.

Trump and Musk had a fallout last year following the billionaire’s exit from the government.