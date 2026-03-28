Five Indians injured after fire breaks out at UAE industrial unit following Iranian drone attack

UAE authorities said fire broke out early Saturday at an industrial zone following a missile and drone attack from Iran, leaving five people with injuries.
A statement released by government media office said "the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of Indian nationality".
The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry said air defences were responding to incoming cruise missiles and drones fired by Iran, as Tehran pressed strikes in the Gulf a month into the regional war.
The Abu Dhabi government media office said in a statement posted online that authorities were dealing with two fires in the area of the emirate's Khalifa Economic Zones.
The statement said the fires had broken out due to falling debris from a "successful interception" of a ballistic missile.