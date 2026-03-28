Five Indians injured after fire breaks out at UAE industrial unit following Iranian drone attack

The United Arab Emirates' defence ministry said air defences were responding to incoming cruise missiles and drones fired by Iran, as Tehran pressed strikes in the Gulf a month into the regional war.

The Abu Dhabi government media office said in a statement posted online that authorities were dealing with two fires in the area of the emirate's Khalifa Economic Zones.

The statement said the fires had broken out due to falling debris from a "successful interception" of a ballistic missile.