Love my legacy to be made as great peacemaker: US President Donald Trump

MARCH: US President Donald Trump has said he would love his legacy to be made as a great peacemaker as he stopped eight wars, including the one between India and Pakistan, last year.

Addressing the Saudi-backed Future Investment Initiative (FII) Priority Summit in Miami, Trump also said reopening the Strait of Hormuz was a condition for any agreement with Iran and stressed that maritime access for oil shipments must be restored.

"We're negotiating now, and it would be great if we could do something, but they have to open it up," he said.

The US President reiterated his claim that he helped stop eight wars, including those between Armenia and Azerbaijan; the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda; Cambodia and Thailand; Egypt and Ethiopia; Serbia and Kosovo; Israel and Hamas.

"I would love my legacy to be made as a great peacemaker because I really believe I am a peacemaker. It doesn't seem like it right now, but I think I am a peacemaker," Trump said.

"I even stopped India and Pakistan, and they were going at it for a week .nine planes already shot down. They were in a war. I stopped them. How did I stop them? I said, if you keep fighting, I'm going to put a 250 per cent tariff on each one," the US President said.