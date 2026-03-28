Nepal's PM Balendra Shah says 'eager to work closely' with India

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s newly elected Prime Minister, Balendra Shah, on Saturday said he is “eager to work closely” with India while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings following his oath-taking ceremony.

Prime Minister Modi had greeted Shah shortly after the swearing-in ceremony on Friday and said he looked forward to working closely with his Nepali counterpart to further strengthen India–Nepal ties.

Replying to Modi’s message, Nepal’s Prime Minister’s Office posted on X: “Thank you, PM @narendramodi, for your kind words and warm wishes. I am eager to work closely with you to advance the multifaceted relations between our two countries for the common prosperity of our people.”