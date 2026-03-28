Pakistan to host quadrilateral talks with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey on middle east conflict

PAKISTAN: Pakistan will host talks next week with Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey on the war in the Middle East, a senior foreign ministry official told AFP on Saturday.

"We will host a quadrilateral meeting on Monday," the official said on condition of anonymity, adding that the exact representation was not yet confirmed.

Delegations are expected to arrive in Pakistan by Sunday evening, the official added.

Pakistan has emerged as a key facilitator between Iran and the United States as the conflict drags on, serving as an intermediary for messages between the two sides.