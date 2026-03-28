Tiger Woods arrested on suspicion of DUI after Florida rollover crash

JUPITER ISLAND: Tiger Woods was arrested Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence after his Land Rover traveling at “high speed” on a residential road clipped a truck and rolled onto its side.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said Woods was able to crawl out of passenger side and was not injured.

“He did exemplify signs of an impairment,” Budensiek said, adding that investigators believe he had taken "some type of medication or drug." He said Woods agreed to a Breathalyzer test that showed no signs of alcohol, but refused a urine test and was arrested.

Under Florida law, he would have to spend eight hours in jail before he could post bail.

Budensiek said the sheriff’s office will follow the law regardless of who has been accused of a crime. He said Woods was being held in jail but separate from others.

“He’s not going to be with other inmates that could hurt him or try to capitalize on what he did,” he said. “He’ll pay the price, but he’s not going to pay the price by getting punished in jail.”

It was the second time Woods has been arrested for a DUI not as a result of the influence of alcohol. He said he took a bad mix of painkillers when authorities found him in 2017 asleep behind the wheel of his car, the engine still running and its driver's side damaged. Woods pleaded guilty then to reckless driving.

President Donald Trump, whose former daughter-in-law is dating Tiger Woods, was asked about the golfer when he landed in Miami on Friday afternoon for an investment summit.

“I feel so badly. He’s got some difficulty,” Trump said. “Very close friend of mine. He’s an amazing person. Amazing man. But, some difficulty.”

The crash occurred just before 2 p.m. not far from where Woods lives on Jupiter Island.

Budensiek said Woods attempted to pass a pressure cleaner truck while driving on a two-lane road with a 30 mph (48 kph) speed limit. He said authorities could not determine how fast Woods was going.

The Land Rover swerved to avoid a collision as he was passing the truck but clipped the back end of the truck’s trailer, Budensiek said. Woods’ car then rolled onto its driver’s side.

The sheriff said Woods was “cooperative, but he's not trying to incriminate himself.” He said Woods has the right to refuse the urine test and that authorities “will never get definitive results with what he was impaired on.”

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.

This was the fourth time Woods has been involved in a car crash, most recently in February 2021 when his SUV ran off a coastal road in Los Angeles at a high rate of speed, leading to multiple leg and ankle injuries. Woods said later doctors considered amputation. He also previously sustained multiple injuries to his left knee and his back during his golf career.