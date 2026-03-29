Armed attackers kill 16 civilians near Niger's border with Mali

ABIDJAN: Armed attackers killed 16 civilians in western Niger this week when they ambushed a convoy of trucks near the Malian border, local sources told AFP on Sunday.

The ambush occurred in the Banibangou district of Tillaberi, a region where fighters from Islamic State in the Sahel (ISS) and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (JNIM) are said to operate.

"Five trucks carrying passengers and goods were stopped on Friday afternoon. The armed attackers executed 16 men and spared the women," a Banibangou resident told AFP.

The trucks had left the capital, Niamey, and were heading towards Tizigorou, he said, and the attack happened in a "desert area" not far from there.

They were on their way to a weekly market and "only the women were left alive", a resident of Tondikiwindi, a neighbouring district, told AFP.