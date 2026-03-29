Pakistan to host talks with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye on West Asia conflict

Pakistan will host a quadrilateral meeting of foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Türkiye in Islamabad on Sunday, as part of efforts to address escalating tensions in West Asia and explore avenues for de-escalation.

According to Pakistan’s Foreign Office, the foreign ministers of Egypt and Türkiye arrived in Islamabad on Saturday at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, is expected to join the discussions on Sunday.

They are scheduled to hold consultations on recent regional developments and will also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Officials indicated that the talks would focus on “in-depth discussions” aimed at reducing tensions and promoting diplomatic engagement in the region.

In a parallel development, Dar held a telephonic conversation with Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, during which both sides reviewed the evolving situation. Dar reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable means to achieve lasting peace.

Dar also announced that Iran had agreed to permit 20 additional Pakistan-flagged ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor through which nearly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply transits.

Under the arrangement, two ships will be allowed to cross the strait daily.

(With inputs from PTI)