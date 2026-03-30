Iran confirms death of its Revolutionary Guard Navy chief Alireza Tangsiri

TEHRAN: Iran confirmed on Monday that an Israeli strike had killed the commander of the naval force of the Revolutionary Guards, who Israel had said was responsible for the blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

A statement carried by the Guards' Sepah News website said Alireza Tangsiri "succumbed to severe injuries" from the attack last week.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Thursday that an Israeli airstrike had killed Tangsiri, describing him as the "man who was directly responsible for the terrorist operation of mining and blocking the Strait of Hormuz".

Since the start of the war now in its second month, Iran has imposed a de facto blockade on the key waterway, sending global energy prices spiralling.

The Guards statement said he had been organising coastal defences when he was killed and vowed "that we will not rest until the enemy is completely destroyed".

"Every fighter is a Tangsiri, and we will see what surprises they will bring in the days and months ahead," the statement added.

He is the latest top Iranian official to have been confirmed by Tehran to have been killed in the war.

Supreme leader Ali Khamenei was killed on the first day of the war on February 28 and the Islamic republic's powerful security chief, Ali Larijani, was killed earlier this month, along with over a dozen other prominent figures.