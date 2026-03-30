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Trump says US negotiating with Iran directly and indirectly

Trump also said Iran had responded to the 15-point ceasefire plan the US proposed but didn't offer further details.
President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Washington.
President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Washington.Photo |AP
Associated Press
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WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said that Iran had agreed to allow 20 ships carrying oil through the Strait of Hormuz starting Monday morning and continuing over the next few days "out of a sign of respect."

"I would only say that we're doing extremely well in that negotiation but you never know with Iran because we negotiate with them and then we always have to blow them up," Trump told reporters Sunday night board Air Force One as he flew to Washington.

Trump was asked if Iran had responded to the 15-point ceasefire plan the US has proposed and he said, they did and added, "They gave us most of the points.

Why wouldn't they?" But Trump didn't offer details when asked about Iran, by his telling, appearing to make major concessions.

"They're agreeing with us on the plan," Trump said.

He also said Iran's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei "may be alive but he's obviously, very seriously in trouble. He's seriously wounded."

President Donald Trump waves to the media as he walks on the South Lawn upon his arrival to the White House, Sunday, March 29, 2026, in Washington.
US could take Iran's Kharg Island very easily: Trump
US President Donald Trump
Strait of Hormuz
West Asia conflict
Iran War

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