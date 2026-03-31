Amid energy concerns, US government panel exempts oil, gas drilling in Gulf of Mexico from endangered species rules

A U.S. government panel on Tuesday exempted oil and gas drilling in the Gulf of Mexico from the Endangered Species Act after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said environmentalists' lawsuits against the industry threatened to hobble the nation's energy supply.

Critics said the move by the Endangered Species Committee — which had not convened in more than three decades — could doom a rare whale species and harm other marine life.

Nicknamed the "God Squad" by groups who say it can decide a species' fate, the committee comprises several Trump administration officials and is chaired by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum.

Republican President Donald Trump has made increased fossil fuel production a central focus of his second term. He wants to open new areas of the Gulf off the Florida coast to drilling, and has proposed sweeping rollbacks of environmental regulations disliked by industry.

Hegseth notified Burgum on March 13 that an Endangered Species Act exemption for oil and gas drilling in the Gulf was "necessary for reasons of national security," according to a court filing from the administration. The request came amid global oil shocks and soaring energy prices brought on by the Iran war.

Hegseth told committee members Tuesday that Iran's efforts to block shipping through the world's busiest oil route, the Strait of Hormuz, underscored the national security imperative of a robust domestic oil production. He said the energy industry is under threat from pending litigation from environmental groups challenging government approvals for drilling.