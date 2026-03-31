Dalai Lama endorses Pope Leo's peace appeal, urges to end global conflicts

CHANDIGARH: Tibetan Spiritual Leader Dalai Lama on Tuesday endorsed the appeal made by Pope Leo XIV for peace amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In a message issued from Dharamsala, the Buddhist leader emphasised that violence has no place in any spiritual tradition, highlighting the shared values of compassion, tolerance, and harmony across religions.

In a post on X, Dalai Lama wrote, "I wholeheartedly endorse the powerful appeal for peace made by the Holy Father, Pope Leo, during his Palm Sunday Mass. His call for the laying down of arms and the renunciation of violence resonated profoundly with me, as it speaks to the very essence of what all major religions teach.

Indeed, whether we look to Christianity, Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, Judaism or any of the world's great spiritual traditions, the message is fundamentally the same: love, compassion, tolerance, and self-discipline. Violence finds no true home in any of these teachings. History has shown us time and again that violence only begets more violence and is never a lasting foundation for peace.’’

Calling for global unity, Dalai Lama urged people worldwide to work towards peace and prayed for an early end to ongoing violence and conflicts.