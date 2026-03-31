Foreign journalist kidnapped in Iraq: Interior ministry

A foreign journalist in Iraq was kidnapped on Tuesday by "unknown individuals", the interior ministry said, with a security source telling AFP the incident occurred in the capital Baghdad.

In a short statement, the ministry said "a foreign journalist was kidnapped by unknown individuals" on Tuesday evening, and that security forces were working to "secure the release" of the woman.

The ministry did not release details about the individual, their nationality, or the location of her abduction.

The ministry said following reports of the kidnapping that it had launched an operation against the kidnappers.

A pursuit resulted in the interception of a vehicle "belonging to the kidnappers which overturned as they attempted to flee."

"Security forces were able to arrest one of the suspects and seize one of the vehicles used in the crime," the statement said.

"The Ministry affirms that efforts are ongoing to track down the remaining individuals involved, secure the release of the kidnapped journalist," it added.

Baghdad was previously notorious for kidnappings and attempted abductions, but they decreased as the security situation in the country improved in recent years.

Israeli-Russian academic Elizabeth Tsurkov was kidnapped in Baghdad in 2023. She was held for two years until her release last year.