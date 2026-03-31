Horror and fear in West Bank as Israeli parliament approves hanging Palestinian prisoners

JERUSALEM: Hundreds of protesters took to the streets across the occupied Palestinian territories on Tuesday after Israel's parliament passed a law making death penalty by hanging the default punishment for Palestinian prisoners convicted of killing Israelis, while also exempting Israeli settlers convicted of killing Palestinians.

Palestinians young and old held sit-ins and marches in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, the territory where the new law is most sweeping. It orders West Bank military courts — which try only Palestinians — to make the death penalty the default sentence for those convicted, except in special circumstances.

“Time is running out and silence is deadly,” read the signs carried by protesters in the central West Bank city of Nablus, which showed an animation of a prisoner wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh scarf next to a noose.

“Stop the law to execute prisoners, before it’s too late.”

The bill passed its final vote in the Israeli parliament late Monday, to cheers and applause. Israel’s far right minister of national security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who spearheaded the push for the legislation, described the law as long overdue and a sign of strength and national pride.

The law is set to take effect in 30 days but its implementation could be delayed by pending court proceedings at Israel’s highest tribunal.