Massive military complex under Trump's pet ballroom project at White House

WASHINGTON: The US military is building a massive complex under a privately funded ballroom being built in the White House, a move that has run foul with President Donald Trump's detractors.

The underground facilities at the White House include a Presidential Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC) which dates back to the Second World War. This facility has been upgraded at regular intervals.

"The military is building a massive complex under the ballroom- that's under construction," Trump told reporters late Sunday evening onboard Air Force One while returning to the national capital from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Trump said the new ballroom will have a range of security features such as bulletproof glass and drone-resistant design.

It will host international dignitaries and major events, including the inauguration of a new president.

CNN had reported in January that the existing PEOC had been "dismantled" during Trump's East Wing demolition and that a new, modernised facility was in the works.

"I cannot tell you more about that, actually, as a matter of fact.

However, the military is making some upgrades to their facilities here at the White House, and I'm not privy to provide any more details on that at this time," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a media briefing here on Monday.

Trump's ballroom project has been under a cloud of criticism with experts claiming that the works will carry out significant changes to the White House precincts without appropriate Congressional oversight or public scrutiny.

Trump said the ballroom would incorporate high-end architectural elements, including hand-carved columns.

"They'll be Corinthian, which is considered the best, most beautiful by far," he said.