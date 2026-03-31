Talks on ending war 'gaining strength,' next days 'decisive': Pete Hegseth

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth said Tuesday that the next days of the US-Israel war on Iran will be "decisive" while refusing to rule out ground forces playing a role in the conflict.

Hegseth also revealed during a news conference -- his first in nearly two weeks -- that he had visited US troops in the Middle East over the weekend, and said that talks on ending the conflict were "gaining strength."

"The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it," Hegseth said.

Asked about concerns among some of President Donald Trump's base about the possible use of ground troops in Iran, Hegseth declined to tip his hand.

"You can't fight and win a war if you tell your adversary what you are willing to do, or what you are not willing to do, to include boots on the ground," he said.

"If we needed to, we could execute those options on behalf of the president of the United States and this department. Or maybe we don't have to use them at all -- maybe negotiations work," Hegseth said.