‘War crime’: Iran says US strike hit India-bound humanitarian aircraft at Mashhad Airport

An aircraft operated by Iran’s Mahan Air was reportedly struck during a United States airstrike at Mashhad International Airport, according to Iranian sources cited by ANI.

The aircraft, which had been scheduled to fly to New Delhi as part of a humanitarian mission, was stationed at the airport when the strike occurred. The planned flight was intended to support ongoing coordination between India and Iran by transporting medicines and medical supplies.

There has been no immediate confirmation or response from US authorities regarding the reported strike.

Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “war crime” and a violation of international law. In a statement shared by Iran’s mission in India on social media platform X, the organisation said the aircraft was carrying medical equipment and medicines sourced from multiple countries as part of a humanitarian effort.