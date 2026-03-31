‘War crime’: Iran says US strike hit India-bound humanitarian aircraft at Mashhad Airport

An aircraft operated by Iran’s Mahan Air was reportedly struck during a United States airstrike at Mashhad International Airport, according to Iranian sources cited by ANI.
The aircraft, which had been scheduled to fly to New Delhi as part of a humanitarian mission, was stationed at the airport when the strike occurred. The planned flight was intended to support ongoing coordination between India and Iran by transporting medicines and medical supplies.
There has been no immediate confirmation or response from US authorities regarding the reported strike.
Iran’s Civil Aviation Organisation strongly condemned the incident, calling it a “war crime” and a violation of international law. In a statement shared by Iran’s mission in India on social media platform X, the organisation said the aircraft was carrying medical equipment and medicines sourced from multiple countries as part of a humanitarian effort.
The statement further asserted that targeting a civilian aircraft engaged in humanitarian work contravenes established international aviation and humanitarian norms. It referenced key legal frameworks, including the Chicago Convention (1944), the Montreal Convention (1971), and Article 52 of Additional Protocol I to the Geneva Conventions, which prohibit attacks on civilian aircraft and classify such actions as war crimes.
The Civil Aviation Organisation urged international bodies to launch an independent investigation into the incident, hold those responsible accountable, and strengthen safeguards to protect civil aviation from similar threats.
The aircraft was expected to arrive in New Delhi on April 1 to collect essential medical supplies for Iran.
Earlier, on March 18, India had dispatched its first consignment of medical aid to Iran through the Iranian Red Crescent Society. The Iranian embassy in New Delhi had expressed appreciation for the assistance extended by the people of India.
Mahan Air, one of Iran’s private carriers, has been under US sanctions for several years. Washington has alleged links between the airline and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), accusing it of transporting personnel and equipment tied to regional conflicts.
(With inputs from ANI)