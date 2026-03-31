With Spielberg's help, 101-year-old Auschwitz survivor becomes mighty warrior against hate

SAINT-MAUR-DES-FOSSÉS: After surviving Auschwitz-Birkenau, Ginette Kolinka developed a stock answer to shut down questioners who'd ask about her experiences of the Nazi death camp and its horrors.

"If I had a child, well, I would prefer to strangle them with my own hands than make them go through what I went through," she'd tell them.

"For me, that was an answer that said it all," Kolinka says.

Now, at the tail end of a remarkably long and fruitful life, the feisty 101-year-old with an easy and generous smile has become a mighty warrior against antisemitism in France, seeing purpose in sharing her firsthand insight of murderous hatred and inhumanity.

So the lessons of the Holocaust aren't forgotten. So people who tune in to the countless interviews she gives cannot say that they didn't know about the death camps and the extermination of six million European Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators. So school pupils who are thrilled to meet and listen to Kolinka inherit and embrace the duty of remembrance.

'Schindler's List' was turning point

Kolinka credits Steven Spielberg for helping to precipitate her decision 30 years ago to start opening up about the mental and physical scars that she buried for decades, the survivor's guilt that tormented her, the eternal regret of goodbye kisses that she didn't get to give to her father, Léon, and 12-year-old brother, Gilbert, before Nazi guards sent to them to the gas chambers, and so many other cruelties.

After the 1993 release of "Schindler's List," Spielberg launched a foundation to collect testimonies from Holocaust survivors. When it contacted Kolinka, she was reticent, replying that talking to her would be a waste of time, she recounts in "Return to Birkenau," her memoir.

But when its interviewer then sat down with her, in 1997, out the memories flowed, for nearly three hours. Tears, too. The foundation says it has since collected more than 60,000 testimonies and is still gathering more.

"For the first time, I found myself compelled to think about it again," Kolinka says in her book, published in 2019.

In World War II, Nazi-occupied France deported 76,000 Jewish men, women and children, mostly to Auschwitz-Birkenau. Just 2,500 survived. It took France's leadership 50 years to officially acknowledge the state's involvement in the Holocaust, when then-President Jacques Chirac in 1995 described French complicity as an indelible stain on the nation.

Through her books, media appearances and school visits, Kolinka has become the most prominent remaining French survivor of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

Just a few dozen, perhaps fewer than 30, are still alive, according to the Paris-based Union of Auschwitz Deportees, a survivors' group.