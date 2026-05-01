Israel strikes southern Lebanon, killing four despite ceasefire; Hezbollah drone wounds two Israeli soldiers

TYRE: Israel carried out several airstrikes on southern Lebanon on Friday, killing at least four people, while the Hezbollah group said it fired rockets and drones, including one that crashed in northern Israel and wounded two soldiers.

Israel's military and Hezbollah kept up their attacks despite a ceasefire in place since April 17. The state-run National News Agency reported that the four people were killed in strikes on three southern villages.

Israel's military on Friday afternoon urged residents of the village of Habboush near the southern city of Nabatiyeh to evacuate, warning that those close to Hezbollah's facilities would be putting their lives in danger if they stay.

Friday's exchanges came after paramedics recovered the bodies of five people, including a man and his three sons, from under rubble in the village of Kfar Rumman, also near Nabatiyeh, a day after they were killed.

National News Agency reported that the five were killed in an airstrike late Thursday on Kfar Rumman. The agency identified those whose bodies were recovered as Malek Hamza and his sons, Ali, Fadel and Hamza. It said the strike also killed a Lebanese soldier. The Lebanese army confirmed that a soldier, Ali Jaber, was killed in the strike.

By Friday afternoon, Hezbollah had issued six statements saying it launched drones and rockets at Israeli military positions.