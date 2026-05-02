Cuba slams 'unprecedented' Trump threats

HAVANA: US President Donald Trump's threats of military aggression against Cuba have reached a "dangerous and unprecedented level," Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel said Saturday, calling on the international community to respond.

During a speech in Florida on Friday, Trump said the United States would be "taking over" the Caribbean island "almost immediately."

"The US president is escalating his threats of military aggression against #Cuba to a dangerous and unprecedented level," Diaz-Canel wrote in a post on X.

He called on the international community to take a stance on whether such a "drastic criminal act will be allowed to satisfy the interests of a small but wealthy and influential group, eager for revenge and domination."

"No aggressor, however powerful, will find surrender in Cuba," Diaz-Canel added.